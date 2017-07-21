GNOME 3.25.4 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 21 July 2017 at 02:16 PM EDT. 2 Comments
GNOME --
GNOME 3.25.4 is the latest development snapshot available of this open-source desktop environment in the road towards GNOME 3.26.

Core changes for GNOME 3.25.4 include porting more packages like GNOME Shell and Geocode-Glib to the Meson build system, GJS has been rebased to using SpiderMonkey 52 and with that many new JavaScript features, Unicode 10.0 support in Glib, a new WiFi panel in GNOME Control Center, GNOME Disk Utility having large file support, Mutter now defaults to its new monitor configuration system, GNOME Documents now uses Tracker 2.0, GTK+ 3.91.1, speedups for Tracker 2.0, and improvements to Vala.

Application work in GNOME 3.25.4 includes improvements to GNOME Builder, GNOME Tweak Tool has been renamed to GNOME Tweaks, and many bug fixes throughout.

More details on the GNOME 3.25.4 changes via today's release announcement. GNOME 3.26.0 will be officially released come late September.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GNOME Shell 3.25.4 Adds Meson Build System Support
GTK+ 3.91.1 Toolkit Released
GNOME Games 3.26 To Feature UI Improvements, New Features
GNOME Settings Continues Looking Better With Its New WiFi Panel
GNOME's Mutter Flips On Its New Monitor Config Manager By Default
GStreamer Could Be The First Multimedia Framework Supporting RTSP 2.0
Popular News
I Had A Tough Time Deciding What GPU To Use On My Main Fedora Linux Workstation
It Looks Like Intel Could Begin Pushing Graphics Tech More Seriously
Changes That You Won't Find In Linux 4.13
Fedora Planning To Make NVIDIA Driver Easier, Full HDR Support On Linux
The KDE Components Not Yet Ported To KDE Frameworks 5
Google Developers Begin Planning For Go 2 Programming Language