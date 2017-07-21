GNOME 3.25.4 is the latest development snapshot available of this open-source desktop environment in the road towards GNOME 3.26.
Core changes for GNOME 3.25.4 include porting more packages like GNOME Shell and Geocode-Glib to the Meson build system, GJS has been rebased to using SpiderMonkey 52 and with that many new JavaScript features, Unicode 10.0 support in Glib, a new WiFi panel in GNOME Control Center, GNOME Disk Utility having large file support, Mutter now defaults to its new monitor configuration system, GNOME Documents now uses Tracker 2.0, GTK+ 3.91.1, speedups for Tracker 2.0, and improvements to Vala.
Application work in GNOME 3.25.4 includes improvements to GNOME Builder, GNOME Tweak Tool has been renamed to GNOME Tweaks, and many bug fixes throughout.
More details on the GNOME 3.25.4 changes via today's release announcement. GNOME 3.26.0 will be officially released come late September.
2 Comments