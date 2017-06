GNOME 3.25.3 is now available as the latest stepping stone towards September's release of GNOME 3.26.GNOME 3.25.3 incorporates:- More projects converting to the Meson build system.- GJS preparations for SpiderMonkey 52, which should come in the next release.- GNOME Boxes now supports shared folders and screenshots.- Many improvements to GNOME Control Center.- The GNOME background now handles EXIF orientation data of images.- GNOME Initial Setup now supports a vendor configuration file.- Keyboard shortcuts for GNOME Maps.- Flickr support in GNOME Online Accounts.- GNOME Photos now supports zooming.- Simple Scan now supports lossy WebP images.- Many bug fixes to Evolution.- GNOME Builder now depends on Meson with dropped Autotools.- GNOME Tweak Tool improvements.More details via the mailing list announcement