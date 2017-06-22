GNOME 3.25.3 is now available as the latest stepping stone towards September's release of GNOME 3.26.
GNOME 3.25.3 incorporates:
- Several Mutter display/HiDPI improvements.
- More projects converting to the Meson build system.
- GJS preparations for SpiderMonkey 52, which should come in the next release.
- GNOME Boxes now supports shared folders and screenshots.
- Many improvements to GNOME Control Center.
- The GNOME background now handles EXIF orientation data of images.
- GNOME Initial Setup now supports a vendor configuration file.
- Keyboard shortcuts for GNOME Maps.
- Flickr support in GNOME Online Accounts.
- GNOME Photos now supports zooming.
- Simple Scan now supports lossy WebP images.
- Many bug fixes to Evolution.
- GNOME Builder now depends on Meson with dropped Autotools.
- GNOME Tweak Tool improvements.
More details via the mailing list announcement.
