GNOME 3.25.2 is now available as the latest test snapshot leading up to this September's GNOME 3.26 stable debut.
Changes to find with GNOME 3.25.2 include:
- Clutter now making use of the GDK API when using wayland sub-surfaces.
- Epiphany web browser fixes.
- New APIs for GJS JavaScript.
- The GTK+ 3.91 changes.
- Mutter has Wayland fixes and performance work.
- Tracker has added support for the Meson build system.
- Meson build support for gnome-minutes.
There isn't too much more of exciting feature changes besides continued fixes and translation updates. Expect more GNOME 3.26 features to still land this summer. GNOME 3.25.2 details via this mailing list post.
3 Comments