GNOME 3.25.1 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 29 April 2017 at 04:09 AM EDT. 8 Comments
GNOME 3.25.1 is now available as the first development milestone in the road to this September's GNOME 3.26.

GNOME 3.25.1 marks the point at which some applications require building under Meson with dropping support for other build systems like Autotools. Also to find with GNOME 3.25.1 is that GNOME Music and GNOME To-Do have been promoted from apps to core. The GNOME Recipes component was also added to gnome-apps.

There are also improvements to GNOME Shell and Mutter and other changes throughout the stack.

For more details on what else is expected the GNOME 3.26 cycle, see A Look At Some Of The Feature Plans For GNOME 3.26.

More details on GNOME 3.25.1 via the release announcement.
