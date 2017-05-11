GNOME 3.24.2 Released With A Variety Of Fixes
GNOME 3.24.2 is now available as the second and last planned point release to the GNOME 3.24 desktop series until the GNOME 3.26 debut in September.

As usual for GNOME point releases, GNOME 3.24.2 just includes bug/regression fixes and translation updates.

If you are curious about any of the particular fixes found in GNOME 3.24.2, you can find the complete list of fixes via the release announcement. Included are fixes to NetworkManager, crash fixes to GNOME Calendar, memory leak fixes to the GNOME Control Center, and some X11/Wayland fixes to Mutter, among other corrections.

GNOME 3.26.0 is due for release 13 September as the next GNOME feature release while the 3.25 test releases will continue through the summer.
