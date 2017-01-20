The latest development release is now available of the work leading up to the GNOME 3.24 desktop in March.
GNOME 3.23.4 is today's new development. Core changes to GNOME 3.23.4 include memory leak fixes for EOG, Epiphany browser improvements, GJS now supports JavaScript ES6 Promises, GNOME Calendar now supports online calendars being downloaded offline and synchronized, Librsvg begins making use of Rust, Mutter Wayland fixes, and various other fixes throughout the core GNOME components.
App changes are improved translations for dconf-editor, many Evolution fixes, a wide array of improvements to GNOME Builder, revamped notifications for GNOME Music, usability improvements with GNOME TODO, and various other fixes.
Those interested can learn more about GNOME 3.23.4 via this announcement. The next release is the GNOME 3.24 beta (3.23.90) due in mid-February and it also marks the UI and feature freeze. GNOME 3.24.0 is due to be released on 22 March.
