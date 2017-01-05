A Look At The New Features Coming To GNU C Library 2.25
Three weeks from today should mark a new release of the GNU C Library, glibc 2.25, and it's coming with many feature additions.

Ahead of the planned 1 February release, for those wondering what features are in the works for glibc 2.25 they include:

- Functions strfromd, strfromf, and strfroml were added to libc to convert a floating-point number into a string.

- Glibc has added support for getentropy() and getrandom() functions.

- New math.h features including nearest integer functions, max-min magnitude functions, NaN functions, and other math additions.

- Support for OpenBSD's explicit_bzero that can be used in place of memset() to ensure data is erased after use.

- Most of glibc can now be built with the stack smashing protector enabled via --enable-stack-protector=strong.

- Expanded coverage of GDB pretty printers.

- A tunables feature to support tweaking of the run-time for an application program.

- Various bug-fixes and other minor improvements.

Those wishing to dive through more of the GLIBC 2.25 changes ahead of its official release can roam through the Git code.
