GLAMOR Updates Land In The X.Org Server, OpenGL ES Fallback
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 18 May 2017 at 12:29 PM EDT. Add A Comment
X.ORG --
Eric Anholt has landed some GLAMOR 2D acceleration improvements in the X.Org Server.

There are some mundane fixes part of the X.Org Server Git today for the widely-used GLAMOR 2D acceleration architecture that leverages GL. One of the notable changes is this commit now automatically trying to make an OpenGL ES 2.0 context if a (desktop) OpenGL context creation fails.

Anholt explained, "GLES2 support has been requested multiple times, and we've had this code laying around trying to implement it. The GLES2 implementation is not quite there yet (some pixel transfer failures), but it shouldn't take much fixing at this point."

Other changes also made it clear that they don't intend to support GLAMOR acceleration without GBM support, so it's unlikely seeing GLAMOR on non-Mesa drivers in the near future given the Generic Buffer Manager hasn't been adopted by the proprietary NVIDIA and AMDGPU-PRO OpenGL drivers.

These latest GLAMOR changes will be part of X.Org Server 1.20, which presumably will be released later in 2017.
