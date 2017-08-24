We are one step closer to the long-awaited GIMP 2.10 update with today seeing the newest development release, GIMP 2.9.6.
With GIMP 2.9.6 being the first official development release in more than one year, it's quite feature heavy. First up, GIMP 2.9.6 is now finally multi-threaded for modern processors! The GEGL implementation now handles multi-threading! They do expect some bug reports to come in, but as a workaround, via the preferences area GIMP can be limited to a defined number of threads. OpenCL support also remains available.
GIMP 2.9.6 also has various image tooling improvements and better HiDPI support. Perfected HiDPI support will not come until GIMP 3.0 when it sees a port to GTK3 or GTK4, but for now there are at least improvements. GIMP 2.9.6 also includes various "under the hood" improvements and other usability enhancements. Better Adobe PSD file support is also among the changes.
More details on this exciting GIMP 2.9.6 update via GIMP.org. There remains no firm release target yet for GIMP 2.10 and a GIMP 2.9.8 development release is already expected to come.
