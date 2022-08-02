GIMP 2.8.22 Released, Fixes A 10 Year Old CVE
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 11 May 2017 at 04:52 PM EDT. 4 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
It's not GIMP 2.10 or the GIMP 3.0 unicorn, but for those wanting the latest-and-greatest GIMP image manipulation program update, v2.8.22 is now available.

GIMP 2.8.22 is primarily comprised of bug fixes. One of the notable fixes does improve painting performance when paired with certain GTK+ themes.

GIMP 2.8.22 does officially fix CVE-2017-3126, a security bug reported back in 2007 during the GIMP 2.3 days. This CVE is about the ICO file import plug-in potentially being crashed via specially crafted image files. The developers hadn't been able to reproduce the issue with GIMP 2.8, but now they say the issue is officially gone for good.

Those wanting to find out more about GIMP 2.8.22 can do so via the release announcement on GIMP.org.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Git 2.13 Released, Adds SHA-1 Collision Detection
Nextcloud 12 Beta Released, Focuses On Collaboration Possibilities
NeoVim Hits v0.2 Milestone
DirectFB Is Back To Being Dormant
Git 2.13-rc1 Released
POCL Is Working On OpenCL-Over-CUDA With New Backend
Popular News
The New Features So Far For The Linux 4.12 Kernel
Full MP3 Support Being Added To Fedora Linux
RADV Radeon Driver Is Now "Effectively" A Conformant Vulkan Implementation
Early Patches For Kernel Lockdown Mode Set For Linux 4.12
Debian GNU/Linux 8.8 Released
Cinnamon 3.4 Desktop Environment Tagged