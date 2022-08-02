It's not GIMP 2.10 or the GIMP 3.0 unicorn, but for those wanting the latest-and-greatest GIMP image manipulation program update, v2.8.22 is now available.
GIMP 2.8.22 is primarily comprised of bug fixes. One of the notable fixes does improve painting performance when paired with certain GTK+ themes.
GIMP 2.8.22 does officially fix CVE-2017-3126, a security bug reported back in 2007 during the GIMP 2.3 days. This CVE is about the ICO file import plug-in potentially being crashed via specially crafted image files. The developers hadn't been able to reproduce the issue with GIMP 2.8, but now they say the issue is officially gone for good.
Those wanting to find out more about GIMP 2.8.22 can do so via the release announcement on GIMP.org.
