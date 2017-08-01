Marek Might Have Yet Another Performance Tweak: GCN Tile Swizzle

While Mesa Git is looking very good for RadeonSI performance, AMD developer Marek Olšák continues working on more micro-optimizations to this Gallium3D driver.
On Monday he sent out a set of 14 patches for GCN tile swizzle. He commented that these patches might slightly increase MRT performance, for multiple render targets. But he didn't back that up by any benchmark figures. For those on GCN 1.0/1.1, you would only benefit if using the AMDGPU kernel driver in conjunction with this newest Mesa code.
With these latest patches he also has Vega support working and he has verified its functionality on previous GCN generations too.
We'll see what else Marek comes up with in the way of performance optimizations ahead of the Mesa 17.3 release next quarter.
3 Comments