GCC 7.0 Lands The BRIG Frontend For AMD's HSA
Written by Michael Larabel in Compiler on 24 January 2017 at 10:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
COMPILER --
GCC 7 moved on to only bug/documentation fixes but an exception was granted to allow the BRIG front-end to land for AMD's HSA support in this year's GNU Compiler Collection update. As of this morning, the BRIG front-end has merged.

BRIG is the binary form of the Heterogeneous System Architecture Intermediate Language (HSA IL). This BRING front-end also brings the libhsail-rt run-time into GCC. So far BRIG in GCC has just been tested on Linux x86_64.

The BRIG front-end for GCC landed this morning with this Git commit.

More details on GCC for HSA/BRIG can be found via this PDF presentation from the GNU Cauldron 2015.

GCC 7.1 is the first stable release of GCC7 and is due out in March~April, which will now have this new front-end alongside many other changes and new features.
