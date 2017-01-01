There's A New Port Of RISC-V For GCC
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 14 January 2017 at 07:06 AM EST. 1 Comment
For those following the progress of the RISC-V open-source and royalty-free processor ISA, a new port of the GNU Compiler Collection for this architecture is now available.

Palmer Dabbelt of UC Berkeley previously mentioned a few months ago their GCC RISC-V code was held up due to university lawyers due to upstream GCC contributions requiring copyright assignment to the Free Software Foundation, which upset the university. But it seems they're past that now as Palmer announced this week the new RISC-V port for GCC.

This GCC RISC-V port has already been used for building around two thousand RISC-V packages on Fedora, passes most compiler tests, and implements version 2.0 of the RV32I and RV64I base user ISAs.

The RISC-V GCC developers are hoping to still land this support for GCC 7 even though it's late in the cycle, because it shouldn't interfere with existing GCC users. But pointed out so far by upstream GCC developers is the lack of documentation and some build changes that need to be done.

We'll see what ends up happening to this RISC-V GCC support and how quickly, but for now you can check it out via this mailing list thread.
