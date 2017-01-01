RISC-V Accepted For Inclusion To GCC
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 18 January 2017 at 11:25 AM EST. 2 Comments
GNU --
The GCC Steering Committee has approved of the RISC-V port being included in GCC.

Published earlier this month was the new RISC-V port of GCC, the promising open-source and royalty-free processor ISA that's been gaining ground the past few years. This GCC RISC-V port was initially held up by university lawyers but now it's ready to roll in GCC with the approval of the GCC steering committee.

David Edelsohn confirmed on the mailing list the approval of the new port. But before it can be committed to mainline GCC, it still needs a final sign-off by a GCC global reviewer. Thus it's still down to the wire whether this RISC-V port will happen in time for GCC 7, the next major compiler release due out in March or April. Stage four development of GCC 7 goes into effect tomorrow.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
FSF New "High Priority Projects" List: Phone OS, Security, Drivers, More Inclusivity
GIMP's Progress In 2016, What's Ahead For 2017
There's A New Port Of RISC-V For GCC
Remacs: Re-Implementing Emacs In Rust
A Look At The New Features Coming To GNU C Library 2.25
GCC 7 Getting Closer To Release, But Running Behind On Regressions
Popular News
It's Now Possible To Disable & Strip Down Intel's ME Blob
Valve Developer Posts New AMD GPU Debugging Tool, Part Of Improving Linux Driver
LLVM/Clang 4.0 Branched, LLVM 5.0 Now On Master
Valve May Be Moving Closer With Their VR Linux Support
AMDGPU Virtualization Support Updated
Tegra/Nouveau Render-Only Gallium3D Support