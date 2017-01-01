RISC-V Accepted For Inclusion To GCC

The GCC Steering Committee has approved of the RISC-V port being included in GCC.
Published earlier this month was the new RISC-V port of GCC, the promising open-source and royalty-free processor ISA that's been gaining ground the past few years. This GCC RISC-V port was initially held up by university lawyers but now it's ready to roll in GCC with the approval of the GCC steering committee.
David Edelsohn confirmed on the mailing list the approval of the new port. But before it can be committed to mainline GCC, it still needs a final sign-off by a GCC global reviewer. Thus it's still down to the wire whether this RISC-V port will happen in time for GCC 7, the next major compiler release due out in March or April. Stage four development of GCC 7 goes into effect tomorrow.
