GCC Begins Preparing For C++20 With -std=c++2a
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 20 July 2017 at 10:50 AM EDT. 6 Comments
With C++20 feature talk heating up, GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) developers are beginning to prepare working on more of the new compiler functionality for this next standard due out in a few years.

With GCC already having complete C++1z/C++17 support, C++20 will quickly become a target for developers advancing this open-source compiler. GCC already has some support like in the form of its current implementation in the Concepts TS while a lot more work will come down the pipe over the next few years as this C++ specification becomes more firm leading up to its expected release in 2020.

In preparation for the new work, developer Andrew Sutton has sent out the patch adding support for specifying the new C++ standards via -std=c++2a for the tentative C++20 work and -std=gnu++2a for C++20 plus the GNU extensions.

Presumably this and more early bits of C++2A support will be found in next year's GCC 8 stable release.
