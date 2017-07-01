GCC Is Working On An Implementation Of Microsoft's Language Server Protocol
David Malcom of Red Hat today published an interesting patch series that includes an implementation of Microsoft's Language Server Protocol (LSP).

LSP allows integrated development environments (IDEs) and other programming applications to connect to the LSP server and make RPC queries for various code related information. Microsoft LSP is based on JSON RPC. This work is currently considered a proof-of-concept for GCC.

The Language Server Protocol can be used for communicating from the server to the client in real-time about any code errors/warnings, location of associated code, and other information useful to developers in writing code and debugging. More details on LSP via Microsoft's GitHub.

This currently experimental LSP server for GCC can be found via this patch series. Microsoft has offered LSP as an open standard since last year.
