GCC 6/7 Gets A Performance-Sensitive Fix

x_x = (x * x) / 200;

y_y = (y * y) / 200;

movl %edi, %r13d

imull %edi, %r13d

movl %r13d, %eax

sarl $31, %r13d

imull %ebx

sarl $6, %edx

movl %edx, %ecx

subl %r13d, %ecx



movl %edx, %ebp

imull %ebp, %ebp

imulq $1374389535, %rbp, %rbp # imm = 0x51EB851F

shrq $38, %rbp

A Phoronix reader pointed out a performance regression fix now available for GCC 6 and GCC 7 that could help some rather trivial C code perform much better.A GCC bug was opened regarding its poor code generation of this bit of code that can be used in distance measurements and other areas:The instructions generated by GCC came down to:While Clang was generating a more efficient alternative:This case has now been fixed in GCC's code as of this week. The better-generated code is approximately 15% faster. Thanks to Sven for pointing it out and more details in this GCC bug report There will be fresh GCC/Clang Linux compiler benchmarks coming up on Phoronix in the next few weeks.