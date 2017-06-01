D Language Support Cleared For Being Added To GCC
The GCC Steering Committee has approved of allowing the D language front-end and runtime to be included as part of the GNU Compiler Collection.

We've been reporting the past few months on the D front-end being proposed for GCC -- an addition of around 800k lines of code for the new front-end and run-time support. This D Language 2.0 support has cleared the hurdle of being approved by the GCC steering committee, as announced a short time ago on the mailing list.

The D code still needs to be approved by a GCC global reviewer, but that should happen in plenty of time for D to be added for next year's GCC 8 release.
