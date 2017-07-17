GCC vs. Clang Compilers On The Intel Core i9 With Clear Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Compiler on 17 July 2017 at 06:13 AM EDT. 10 Comments
COMPILER --
For those curious about the GCC versus LLVM Clang compilers with Intel's new Core i9 7900X, earlier this month I had ran some compiler benchmarks on this high-end processor.

I simply forgot to post these GCC vs. Clang i9-7900X benchmark results earlier, but here they are for those interested. The tests were done with the performance-oriented Clear Linux distribution.

GCC 7.1.1 and LLVM Clang 4.0.1 were the releases used. Tests were done with the CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS of "-O3 -march=haswell" and "-O3 -march=native" on both compilers for also looking at the impact of the Skylake-X tuning compared to Haswell. Skylake-X notably adds AVX-512 support.

Interestingly on fast storage such as this NVMe SSD system, using Clang now leads to faster performance with SQLite over GCC.

GCC leads in FFTW. The Haswell vs. Skylake-X tuning doesn't lead to a large performance difference.


In most of our tests done internally, the Skylake-X tuning doesn't lead to any major benefits at this point and using AVX-512 for some benchmarks can lead to slower performance.


See many more Clang vs. GCC compiler benchmarks on the Intel Core i9 via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.
10 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Compiler News
LLVM Gets New Scheduler Data For Sandy Bridge, Other Intel CPUs Coming
LLVM 4.0.1 Released
LLVM/Clang Picks Up Support For The Ananas Operating System
AMD Still Planning For Zen Scheduler In LLVM 5.0
Valgrind 3.13 Memory Debugger Supports Larger Programs, Many Refinements
GCC 6.4 To Be Released In Early July
Popular News
Fedora Planning To Make NVIDIA Driver Easier, Full HDR Support On Linux
Google Developers Begin Planning For Go 2 Programming Language
Changes That You Won't Find In Linux 4.13
AMD Reveals First ThreadRipper Prices, Early August Launch
Systemd 234 Released: Meson Build System, Networkd Improvements
Some Extra Game Tests Showing AMDGPU+RadeonSI Improvements Since Ubuntu 17.04