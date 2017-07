For those curious about the GCC versus LLVM Clang compilers with Intel's new Core i9 7900X , earlier this month I had ran some compiler benchmarks on this high-end processor.I simply forgot to post these GCC vs. Clang i9-7900X benchmark results earlier, but here they are for those interested. The tests were done with the performance-oriented Clear Linux distribution.GCC 7.1.1 and LLVM Clang 4.0.1 were the releases used. Tests were done with the CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS of "-O3 -march=haswell" and "-O3 -march=native" on both compilers for also looking at the impact of the Skylake-X tuning compared to Haswell. Skylake-X notably adds AVX-512 support.Interestingly on fast storage such as this NVMe SSD system, using Clang now leads to faster performance with SQLite over GCC.GCC leads in FFTW. The Haswell vs. Skylake-X tuning doesn't lead to a large performance difference.In most of our tests done internally, the Skylake-X tuning doesn't lead to any major benefits at this point and using AVX-512 for some benchmarks can lead to slower performance.See many more Clang vs. GCC compiler benchmarks on the Intel Core i9 via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file