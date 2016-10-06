C++ Support Added To GCC's libcc1, Benefiting GDB
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 30 January 2017 at 08:55 PM EST. Add A Comment
GNU --
Another late feature addition to GCC 7 is C++ support for libcc1.

Libcc1 is the GCC cc1 plugin for the GDB debugger. With the latest GCC SVN/Git code tonight is now C++ support to complement the C interfaces.

With this code thanks to Red Hat is the C++ libcc1 support. "Extend libcc1's C API to distinguish between integral types with the same width, as in C++. Likewise for float types. Export small bits of functionality from the C++ front-end for use in libcc1. Add support for the C++ front-end to look up names and addresses using a libcc1-registered binding oracle. Add support for global friends."

Red Hat developer Alexandre Oliva who spearheaded this code had written this blog post a few months back about the impact of libcc1 C++ support for those using GDB. Check out that post for all the interesting technical details.

GCC 7.1 is expected to be officially released in March~April.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GCC 7 Moves Onto Only Regression/Doc Fixes, But Will Accept RISC-V & HSA's BRIG
RISC-V Accepted For Inclusion To GCC
FSF New "High Priority Projects" List: Phone OS, Security, Drivers, More Inclusivity
GIMP's Progress In 2016, What's Ahead For 2017
There's A New Port Of RISC-V For GCC
Remacs: Re-Implementing Emacs In Rust
Popular News
Firefox 51 Released With FLAC Audio Support, WebGL 2.0 By Default
Kodi 17.0 Is Near With The RC4 Release
Microsoft Open-Sources DirectX Shader Compiler
VK9 - Direct3D-Over-Vulkan - Reaches New Milestones
Budgie Desktop To Begin Decoupling From GNOME, Will Use Qt
NetworkManager 1.6 Released