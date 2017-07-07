GCC Picks Up Support For ARMv8-R

The GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) now has support for the ARMv8-R architecture.
ARMv8-R is intended for safety-critical and real-time applications like automotive, industrial control, and aviation. ARMv8-R complements ARMv7-R and is for the latest 64-bit Cortex-R series processors intended for real-time applications. Those unfamiliar with the ARMv8-R instruction set can find more details on this real-time focus via ARM.com.
With this commit to GCC today, ARMv8-R is now supported via -march=armv8-r.
This ARMv8-R support will be found in the stable GCC 8.1 release due out in H1'2018.
