GCC Tacks On Support For The ARM Cortex-R52
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 14 July 2017 at 12:15 PM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
With the work laid earlier this month by GCC picking up ARMv8-R support, the Cortex-R52 is now supported by mainline GCC as the first ARMv8-R processor.

ARMv8-R is the 64-bit ARM flavor geared for real-time and safety critical applications from automotive to industrial control to aviation. The Cortex-R52 is the first ARMv8-R CPU.

While the big patch work was earlier this month in adding the ARMv8-R support, GCC has now added support for the Cortex-R52 via -mtune=cortex-r52 / -mcpu=cortex-r52.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
Glibc Enables A Per-Thread Cache For Malloc - Big Performance Win
GCC Picks Up Support For ARMv8-R
GCC 6.4 Compiler Released
GPLv3 Turns 10, FreeDOS Turns 23
GRUB Now Supports EXT4 File-Systems With Encryption
Moe 1.9 Released: GNU's Other Text Editor
Popular News
Glibc Enables A Per-Thread Cache For Malloc - Big Performance Win
Trying Out A $37 DREVO SSD On Linux
NVIDIA OpenGL vs. Vulkan CPU Core Scaling For Linux Gaming
Btrfs RAID 5/6 Support Is "Mostly OK" With Linux 4.12
Fedora 26 To Be Released Next Week
Some Extra Game Tests Showing AMDGPU+RadeonSI Improvements Since Ubuntu 17.04