GCC Tacks On Support For The ARM Cortex-R52

With the work laid earlier this month by GCC picking up ARMv8-R support, the Cortex-R52 is now supported by mainline GCC as the first ARMv8-R processor.
ARMv8-R is the 64-bit ARM flavor geared for real-time and safety critical applications from automotive to industrial control to aviation. The Cortex-R52 is the first ARMv8-R CPU.
While the big patch work was earlier this month in adding the ARMv8-R support, GCC has now added support for the Cortex-R52 via -mtune=cortex-r52 / -mcpu=cortex-r52.
