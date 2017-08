Richard Biener of SUSE has just announced the release of the GNU Compiler Collection 7.2.GCC 7.2 is available this morning and is a point release to this year's GCC 7 stable release. This is the first point release since the GCC 7.1 release earlier this year, which was the first stable version of GCC 7.The GCC 7.2 update has more than 95 bug fixes. GCC 8 meanwhile is the next major release of this GNU compiler due out in 2018.GCC 7.2 can be downloaded from GNU.org