Richard Biener has shared plans to release GCC 7.2 in about two weeks as the newest point release to the GCC 7 compiler.
Under the versioning scheme in place since GCC 5, GCC 7.2 is just another bug-fix release to GCC 7.1 that was released as stable earlier this year. New feature development remains focused on GCC 8.0, which will debut as stable next year in the form of GCC 8.1.
In today's status report, GCC 7.2 is at zero P1 regressions (the most severe) but they have 141 P2 regressions, an increase of 45 over the last report. There are three P3 regressions.
The current plan is to push out the GCC 7.2 Release Candidate next week followed by the official GCC 7.2.0 release about one week later.
1 Comment