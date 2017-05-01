The GNU Compiler Collection 7 (GCC 7) stable release is now available with today's announcement of GCC 7.1.
GCC 7.1 features experimental support for all of the C++17 draft, various performance improvements, improved debugging/diagnostics, optimization work, various hardware-specific improvements, OpenMP 4.5 offloading to NVIDIA PTX, and much more. More details in Changes To Find With The Upcoming Release Of GCC 7.
Under GCC's (awkward) versioning scheme, GCC 7.1.0 is the first stable release of GCC7. GCC 8.0 is now being developed on master while GCC 7.2.0 will be the first point release to GCC 7, etc. Download links for GCC 7.1 from the release announcement.
