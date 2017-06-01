openSUSE Tumbleweed Switches Over To GCC 7

openSUSE's Tumbleweed rolling-release Linux distribution has now switched over to using GCC7 as its default code compiler.
As of this week, openSUSE Tumbleweed is using GCC 7.1 as its default code compiler. GCC 7.1 was released at the start of May.
If you haven't yet seen our GCC 6 vs. GCC 7 benchmarks or related feature overview articles, see our dozens of articles covering GCC 7 as the big annual update to this GNU compiler.
More details on Tumbleweed's transition via news.opensuse.org.
