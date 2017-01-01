GCC 7 Moves Onto Only Regression/Doc Fixes, But Will Accept RISC-V & HSA's BRIG

The GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) is entering its "stage four" development for GCC 7 with the stable GCC 7.1 release expected in March or April.
Richard Biener announced today that GCC 7 is under stage four, meaning only regression and documentation fixes will be permitted until the GCC 7.1.0 stable release happens (yep, as per their peculiar versioning system, GCC 7.1 is the first stable release in the GCC 7 series).
But there are two major exceptions for new code still landing for GCC 7: the RISC-V port will be accepted along with the AMD HSA BRIG front-end. Just earlier this week the GCC Steering Committee approved RISC-V for landing in GCC and that should happen in the days ahead. The other component still being allowed to merge is the HSA IL / BRIG front-end. That BRIG work for GCC has been a long time coming and it's great to see it will make it in this year's GCC release.
Per today's status report, there are 25 regressions of the highest priority (P1) that must be tackled before GCC 7.1.0 will be released. There are also 127 P2 regressions and 37 of P3 regressions.
