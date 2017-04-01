The GCC 7 mainline code-base hit the important milestone today of having zero P1 regressions -- issues of the highest priority -- and as such they branched the GCC7 code-base and GCC 7.1 RC1 is then being announced later this week as they prepare for this first stable release of GCC 7.
While GCC 7 is at zero P1 regressions, there are currently 99 regressions of P2 or P3 nature. With the code being branched, the branch is frozen except for regression and documentation fixes. Assuming the release candidate testing goes well, GCC 7.1 could be released by the end of the month.
Details on the regression counts via this morning's status report by Jakub Jelinek.
With GCC 7 now being branched, GCC 8.0.0 is the code on master and will be exciting to see what new code lands as we kick off this new year-long development cycle. See our GCC 7 feature overview to see what's coming with this year's GNU Compiler Collection update.
