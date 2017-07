Version 6.4 of the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) is now available as the latest bug-fix release for those relying on GCC6 that haven't yet migrated to GCC7.GCC 6.4 simply incorporates new bug/regression fixes to the GCC 6 compiler code-base and is just a point release while new feature development is focused on GCC 8 for release next year.Those wanting to grab GCC 6.4 and build from source can do so via GNU.org