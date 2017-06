Richard Biener has announced plans for releasing GCC 6.4 in the near future as another maintenance update to last year's GCC 6 launch.GCC 6 remains in development for just regression and documentation fixes. Biener is planning to release GCC 6.4 the first week of July while a release candidate should come in the next week or two. Currently there is one P1 regression (the highest severity), nearly 200 P2 regressions, and just two P3 regressions.More details via this status report