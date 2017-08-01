GCC Working On 3rd Party Static Analysis Support

Red Hat's David Malcom has posted a series of patches for implementing third-party static analysis support within the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC).
The 22 patches posted on Friday make it easy to integrate third-party static analysis tools into GCC and allow them to report through GCC's diagnostics subsystem and to "watermark" generated binaries with their own information. The firehose interchange format is used for the meta-data.
Among the possibilities with these patches would be making use of Clang's static analyzer. Those wishing to learn more can see this mailing list announcement.
