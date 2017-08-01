GCC Working On 3rd Party Static Analysis Support
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 5 August 2017 at 05:40 PM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
Red Hat's David Malcom has posted a series of patches for implementing third-party static analysis support within the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC).

The 22 patches posted on Friday make it easy to integrate third-party static analysis tools into GCC and allow them to report through GCC's diagnostics subsystem and to "watermark" generated binaries with their own information. The firehose interchange format is used for the meta-data.

Among the possibilities with these patches would be making use of Clang's static analyzer. Those wishing to learn more can see this mailing list announcement.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GNU C Library 2.26 Released With Per-Thread Cache For Greater Performance
GNU Binutils 2.29 Released
GCC 7.2 To Be Released In About Two Weeks
GCC Is Working On An Implementation Of Microsoft's Language Server Protocol
GCC Begins Preparing For C++20 With -std=c++2a
Libgcrypt 1.8 Released With Various Improvements
Popular News
Ryzen-Test & Stress-Run Make It Easy To Cause Segmentation Faults On Zen CPUs
Stratis Is Red Hat's Plan For Next-Gen Linux Storage Without Btrfs
Red Hat Appears To Be Abandoning Their Btrfs Hopes
Qt QML Is Better Than HTML5 For User Interfaces?
LibreOffice 5.4 Released With New Standard Color Palette, Improved File Handling
Artem Tashkinov: Independent Hardware Vendors Hate Linux