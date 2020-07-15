GCC 10.2 Gearing Up For Release Next Week - RC Available For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 15 July 2020 at 09:41 AM EDT.
The GCC crew is preparing to issue their first stable point release to the GCC 10 series next week.

GCC 10.1 as the first stable GCC 10 version released back in early May while now GCC 10.2 as the first point release is preparing to make its way out, hopefully on 23 July.

SUSE's Richard Biener announced the GCC 10.2 release candidate today along with the release plans for next Thursday.

GCC 10.2 incorporates all of the bug/regression fixes since the May release. Those wondering about any particular compiler fixes for 10.2 can see the gcc-10 Git branch for the full list of changes.
