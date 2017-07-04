Richard Hughes of Red Hat has announced the release of the fwupd 0.9.5 firmware update utility for the Linux desktop.
In addition to bug fixes and other minor improvements, this release adds support for Logitech's "DFU" protocol for updating devices like the K780 keyboard. This Logitech Linux firmware updating support comes thanks to the cooperation from Logitech itself.
Fwupd 0.9.5 also now allows querying the Intel Management Engine (ME) version for finding out if your ME version is out-of-date/insecure given the recent vulnerabilities around it. But there isn't any ME upgrading support from fwupd since that comes down to needing a vendor-supplied BIOS/firmware update.
More details on fwupd 0.9.5 via Richard's blog post.
