Full MP3 Support Being Added To Fedora Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 5 May 2017 at 09:25 AM EDT. 6 Comments
FEDORA --
Fedora Workstation last year enabled support for MP3 decoding on this Red Hat Linux distribution while now they are enabling MP3 encoding support too.

With the last of the MP3 patents expiring, there is MP3 encoding support being added to Fedora to finally provide a full MP3 support experience atop this distribution.

The patents expired, IIS Fraunhofer and Technicolor stopped their licensing program, and Red Hat Legal has provided the go-ahead to complete the MP3 support in Fedora. Previously MP3 support in Fedora has required third-party repositories.

Package reviews on the MP3 encode support are still happening, but should be completed soon. More details in the announcement via FedoraMagazine.org.
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Java 9 Tech Preview Planned For Fedora 27
Fedora Drafts A New Mission Statement
Snap Support Available On Fedora 24 And Newer
Fedora 26 Alpha Released
Fedora 26 Alpha Faces Another Delay
AC3 Codec Coming For Fedora 26
Popular News
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Might Not Have UEFI Secure Boot Support
Intel Confirms Vulnerability In Intel AMT/ME
GrSecurity Kernel Patches Will No Longer Be Free To The Public
AMD Is Hiring More Developers For Their Open-Source Graphics Team
USB Type-C Port Manager Coming To Linux 4.12
Linux 4.11 Set To Be Released Today