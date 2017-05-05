Full MP3 Support Being Added To Fedora Linux

Fedora Workstation last year enabled support for MP3 decoding on this Red Hat Linux distribution while now they are enabling MP3 encoding support too.
With the last of the MP3 patents expiring, there is MP3 encoding support being added to Fedora to finally provide a full MP3 support experience atop this distribution.
The patents expired, IIS Fraunhofer and Technicolor stopped their licensing program, and Red Hat Legal has provided the go-ahead to complete the MP3 support in Fedora. Previously MP3 support in Fedora has required third-party repositories.
Package reviews on the MP3 encode support are still happening, but should be completed soon. More details in the announcement via FedoraMagazine.org.
