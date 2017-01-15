Fresh Tests Of Intel Beignet OpenCL
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 January 2017 at 09:19 AM EST. 2 Comments
INTEL --
When firing up Intel's Beignet OpenCL implementation on Clear Linux this weekend, I was surprised to see it was happily chugging along with many of our different CL benchmarks.

Beignet has been maturing a lot and is even having nearly complete OpenCL 2.0 for this OpenCL implementation for Intel HD/Iris Graphics hardware. Seeing how well the latest Beignet is working atop Clear Linux, I'm going to be doing some OpenCL benchmarks on different Intel CPUs in the days ahead, but just was giving it a special shout-out this weekend along with sharing some early benchmark results.

Via 1701158-RI-OPENCLCLE67 you can see some fresh OpenCL benchmarks on a Core i5 7600K under Clear Linux.

If you want to see how your own CPU/GPU compares to these Intel Beignet OpenCL benchmarks on HD Graphics 630 hardware, simply install the Phoronix Test Suite and run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1701158-RI-OPENCLCLE67 for your own, fully-automated, side-by-side benchmark comparison.

For kicks, in this OpenBenchmarking.org result file I compared these Intel OpenCL benchmark results to a GeForce GTX TITAN X (Maxwell) graphics card.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

