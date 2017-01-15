Fresh Tests Of Intel Beignet OpenCL

When firing up Intel's Beignet OpenCL implementation on Clear Linux this weekend, I was surprised to see it was happily chugging along with many of our different CL benchmarks.
Beignet has been maturing a lot and is even having nearly complete OpenCL 2.0 for this OpenCL implementation for Intel HD/Iris Graphics hardware. Seeing how well the latest Beignet is working atop Clear Linux, I'm going to be doing some OpenCL benchmarks on different Intel CPUs in the days ahead, but just was giving it a special shout-out this weekend along with sharing some early benchmark results.
Via 1701158-RI-OPENCLCLE67 you can see some fresh OpenCL benchmarks on a Core i5 7600K under Clear Linux.
If you want to see how your own CPU/GPU compares to these Intel Beignet OpenCL benchmarks on HD Graphics 630 hardware, simply install the Phoronix Test Suite and run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1701158-RI-OPENCLCLE67 for your own, fully-automated, side-by-side benchmark comparison.
For kicks, in this OpenBenchmarking.org result file I compared these Intel OpenCL benchmark results to a GeForce GTX TITAN X (Maxwell) graphics card.
