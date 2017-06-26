Freedreno Continues Stacking On New Features For Open-Source Adreno

Rob Clark continues doing great work on the Freedreno Gallium3D driver for open-source, reverse-engineered Qualcomm Adreno graphics as well as the related MSM DRM driver for display support with Snapdragon SoCs.
The Freedreno founder has written a status update on the project and recently accomplished work. Highlights include reorder support by default for Freedreno in Mesa 17.1, early work on GL/GLES compute shaders with an eye towards OpenCL in the future, hardware binning support for A5xx hardware, GLES3 work, switching to NIR by default, hardware query support, LRZ support, and more.
Those interested in learning more about the Freedreno driver's recent progress can read Rob's blog post.
