Ahead of the planned branching and release candidate of Mesa 17.1 in just hours, Rob Clark has landed some last minute work for the Freedreno Gallium3D driver that provides open-source support for Qualcomm Adreno hardware.
One prominent last-minute change for Freedreno is the enabling of draw/batch re-ordering by default. Previously the reordering of draws/blits was hidden behind a flag, but now it's being flipped on by default and should help the performance for some GL workloads.
Rob mentioned in the commit, "Probably should have flipped the switch a long time ago, since it doesn't seem to cause any problems and is a nice perf boost in a number of cases."
