Freedreno Gets Last Minute Performance Boost For Mesa 17.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 14 April 2017 at 01:09 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA
Ahead of the planned branching and release candidate of Mesa 17.1 in just hours, Rob Clark has landed some last minute work for the Freedreno Gallium3D driver that provides open-source support for Qualcomm Adreno hardware.

One prominent last-minute change for Freedreno is the enabling of draw/batch re-ordering by default. Previously the reordering of draws/blits was hidden behind a flag, but now it's being flipped on by default and should help the performance for some GL workloads.

Rob mentioned in the commit, "Probably should have flipped the switch a long time ago, since it doesn't seem to cause any problems and is a nice perf boost in a number of cases."
