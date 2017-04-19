Freedreno Baking A5XX Compute Shader Support
The latest milestone for the open-source, reverse-engineered Freedreno driver for Qualcomm Adreno graphics hardware is basic compute support for the newer A5xx hardware.

Freedreno founder Rob Clark has posted patches implementing basic compute shader support for Adreno A5xx hardware as well as support for SSBOs (OpenGL Shader Storage Buffer Objects).

The Freedreno implementation is over 1,500 lines of code in stepping towards ARB_compute_shader support but doesn't yet handle images.

Those with Qualcomm hardware wishing to learn more can do so via this Mesa-dev patch series.
