Freedreno Gallium3D Gets Hardware Binning For A5xx

The Freedreno Gallium3D driver for open-source, reverse-engineered 3D driver support for Qualcomm Adreno graphics has another important performance feature.
Hardware binning is now supported by the latest-generation A5xx hardware on Freedreno. Hardware binning can boost performance, when it was added for older hardware on Freedreno developer Rob Clark mentioned performance boosts of 35~45% for vertex-heavy workloads.
The A5xx hardware binning support landed in Mesa 17.2-dev Git on Saturday while I'm sure Rob will comment in the forums with more details for those interested in the potential performance impact for the newer Adreno hardware on this driver stack.
Add A Comment