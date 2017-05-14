Freedreno Gallium3D Gets Hardware Binning For A5xx
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 14 May 2017 at 06:43 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
The Freedreno Gallium3D driver for open-source, reverse-engineered 3D driver support for Qualcomm Adreno graphics has another important performance feature.

Hardware binning is now supported by the latest-generation A5xx hardware on Freedreno. Hardware binning can boost performance, when it was added for older hardware on Freedreno developer Rob Clark mentioned performance boosts of 35~45% for vertex-heavy workloads.

The A5xx hardware binning support landed in Mesa 17.2-dev Git on Saturday while I'm sure Rob will comment in the forums with more details for those interested in the potential performance impact for the newer Adreno hardware on this driver stack.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 17.0.6 Released With Polaris 12 RADV Support
Mesa 17.2 Planned For Release Mid-August
Marek Threads RadeonSI Gallium3D, Big Performance Gains For Many Games
Mesa 17.1 Released, Adds RADV Vulkan Conforming Patches
Mesa 17.1 RC4 Released, Fixes Polaris 12 Support
Initial Work Towards ARB_bindless_texture Support Lands In Mesa
Popular News
The New Features So Far For The Linux 4.12 Kernel
Full MP3 Support Being Added To Fedora Linux
Debian GNU/Linux 8.8 Released
Staging Tree For Linux 4.12 Adds 350k Lines Of New Code
Intel RealSense SR300 Camera Support Added To Linux 4.12
Haiku's Plans For OpenGL Hardware Acceleration On Intel