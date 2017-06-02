FreeNAS 11.0 is now officially available, the network attached storage (NAS) centered operating system powered by FreeBSD.
FreeNAS 11.0 features Bhyve virtualization support from FreeBSD, new hardware support via the FreeBSD 11-STABLE updates, plugin support, and performance improvements (up to around 20% faster than FreeNAS 9.10).
FreeNAS 11.0 also features a beta version of a new administration GUI, an alert service page has been added, and various other new features and refinements to existing features.
More details on today's FreeNAS 11.0 official release via FreeNAS.org.
1 Comment