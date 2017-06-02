FreeNAS 11.0 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 14 June 2017 at 06:26 PM EDT. 1 Comment
BSD --
FreeNAS 11.0 is now officially available, the network attached storage (NAS) centered operating system powered by FreeBSD.

FreeNAS 11.0 features Bhyve virtualization support from FreeBSD, new hardware support via the FreeBSD 11-STABLE updates, plugin support, and performance improvements (up to around 20% faster than FreeNAS 9.10).

FreeNAS 11.0 also features a beta version of a new administration GUI, an alert service page has been added, and various other new features and refinements to existing features.

More details on today's FreeNAS 11.0 official release via FreeNAS.org.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
FreeBSD 11.1 Beta Now Available
NetBSD 8.0 Is Approaching Release With USB 3.0 Support
TrueOS BSD Stable Milestone With Installer Improvements, Lumina 1.2.2 Desktop
FreeBSD Lands Support For 64-bit Inodes (ino64 Project)
FreeBSD Made Progress In Q1'2017 On Linuxulator, Nearly 30k Ports
Radeon DRM Driver For DragonFlyBSD Sees Big Update
Popular News
Google Is Exploring Potentially Using Btrfs In Android
Ubuntu 17.10 Begins Transition To GNOME Shell Desktop By Default
Connor Abbott Is Valve's Latest Linux Graphics Driver Developer
Chrome 61 Progresses With WebUSB API & More
PCI Express 4.0 Is Ready, PCI Express 5.0 In 2019
Google's Brotli Compression Format Nearing v1.0