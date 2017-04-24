FreeNAS 11.0 Release Candidate Up For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 5 May 2017 at 06:04 AM EDT.
For those looking toward a new NAS (Network Attached Storage) operating system, the FreeBSD-powered FreeNAS 11.0 is nearing release.

Available now is the first release candidate for the upcoming FreeNAS 11.0, which is based on FreeBSD 11. FreeNAS 11.0-RC1 packs in 111 bug fixes and 23 new features besides riding off the latest FreeBSD STABLE code.

Among the new features for FreeNAS 11.0 is upgrades to Samba, permission improvements, support for PMC Adaptec HBAs, installer enhancements, adding Bhyve ZFStor to the FreeNAS UI, alert improvements, a Jenkins plugin, and more.

Additional details on FreeNAS 11.0 RC1 via FreeNAS.org.
