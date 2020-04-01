FreeBSD Getting Close To Finally Migrating Development From Subversion To Git
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 15 July 2020 at 05:27 PM EDT. Add A Comment
The FreeBSD project has published their Q2'2020 status report that outlines their neat-complete work on migrating from Subversion to Git plus many hardware support improvements for this BSD operating system and more.

Some of the Q2'2020 highlights of interest from the FreeBSD crew includes:

- The FreeBSD Foundation's grants in the areas of WiFi improvements, Linuxulator application compatibility, DRM/graphics driver updates, OpenZFS support for Zstd compression, online RAID-Z expansion, and better if_bridge performance has been progressing.

- New projects by FreeBSD staff members have included work on the run-time dynamic linker, better FreeBSD support on Microsoft Hyper-V/Azure, fine-grained locking for AMD64 PMAP, non-transparent superpages, toolchain modernization, and migrating to Git.

- Many updates and additions to FreeBSD Ports.

- The Git Migration Working Group in their quest to switch FreeBSD development from Subversion to Git is nearing the point of "an acceptable state" but minor adjustments may still happen. They are still working on updating their documentation and other changes. They hope to be ready for the official Git migration next quarter.

- The binary compatibility layer for Linux applications continues to improve and some of the latest application support is outlined here.

- NVMe emulation improvements for Bhyve virtualization.

- Working towards Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) support and other improvements.

- Working to better leverage the Intel Linux WiFi driver code and FreeBSD's linuxkpi framework to better support newer Intel WiFi chipsets faster.

There are many other hardware and software improvements too as outlined in the complete status report for Q2'2020.
