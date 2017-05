FreeBSD Made Progress In Q1'2017 On Linuxulator, Nearly 30k Ports

The FreeBSD team has published their quarterly status report to reflect the progress made by this open-source operating system during Q1'2017.FreeBSD's quarterly status reports remain a great way to stay updated on the current initiatives and projects being pursued by the foundation and individual developers. Among the Q1'2017 highlights for FreeBSD include:- Support for eMMC partitions is added for FreeBSD 12. There's also work on supporting faster SD card modes.- Various network driver updates.- FreeBSD on ARM continues getting better.- FreeBSD's Rust support was updated to Rust 1.16 and Cargo 0.17.- The Linuxulator / Linux Binary Compatibility for FreeBSD added support for some new system calls and other improvements.- FreeBSD Ports is nearing 30,000 in the collection.More details can be found via the Q1'17 status report