FreeBSD Made Progress In Q1'2017 On Linuxulator, Nearly 30k Ports
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 15 May 2017 at 12:54 PM EDT. 2 Comments
The FreeBSD team has published their quarterly status report to reflect the progress made by this open-source operating system during Q1'2017.

FreeBSD's quarterly status reports remain a great way to stay updated on the current initiatives and projects being pursued by the foundation and individual developers. Among the Q1'2017 highlights for FreeBSD include:

- Support for eMMC partitions is added for FreeBSD 12. There's also work on supporting faster SD card modes.

- Various network driver updates.

- FreeBSD on ARM continues getting better.

- FreeBSD's Rust support was updated to Rust 1.16 and Cargo 0.17.

- The Linuxulator / Linux Binary Compatibility for FreeBSD added support for some new system calls and other improvements.

- FreeBSD Ports is nearing 30,000 in the collection.

More details can be found via the Q1'17 status report.
