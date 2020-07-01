FreeBSD Back To Seeing Progress On 802.11ac WiFi Support, Ath10k Driver
Longtime FreeBSD/Linux network stack developer and former Qualcomm Atheros engineer Adrian Chadd is back to working on FreeBSD wireless networking improvements.

Adrian Chadd has announced his return to working on FreeBSD's wireless networking stack with a particular focus on the 802.11ac support (or there the largely lack of at the moment) and the porting of the Ath10k driver from Linux to FreeBSD.

It's been five years since Chadd began his Ath10k driver port to FreeBSD but now he has found some renewed energy to work on these tasks for FreeBSD. In the process of porting Ath10k it's also meant improving the FreeBSD kernel net80211 code due to its largely lacking 802.11ac support.

This is all moving along well now and spelled out in many more details over on Adrian's blog for those interested in FreeBSD wireless networking.

This is more good news for this open-source BSD operating system project on top of their nice accomplishments for Q2'2020.
