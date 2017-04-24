FreeBSD Lands Support For 64-bit Inodes (ino64 Project)

This week FreeBSD has finally merged the fruits of the ino64 project: 64-bit inodes support.
While Linux and other operating systems (including DragonFlyBSD) have supported 64-bit inodes for data structures on file-systems, FreeBSD has been limited to 32-bit. But thanks to the work of many on the ino64 project, FreeBSD now has support for 64-bit inodes while retaining backwards compatibility.
More details on 64-bit inodes coming to FreeBSD can be found via the commit for FreeBSD 12 landing this support. In turn this raises the capability for larger file-systems on FreeBSD with more files and other increased upper-limits now that there is the switch to 64-bit.
