FreeBSD Lands Support For 64-bit Inodes (ino64 Project)
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 28 May 2017 at 07:27 AM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
This week FreeBSD has finally merged the fruits of the ino64 project: 64-bit inodes support.

While Linux and other operating systems (including DragonFlyBSD) have supported 64-bit inodes for data structures on file-systems, FreeBSD has been limited to 32-bit. But thanks to the work of many on the ino64 project, FreeBSD now has support for 64-bit inodes while retaining backwards compatibility.

More details on 64-bit inodes coming to FreeBSD can be found via the commit for FreeBSD 12 landing this support. In turn this raises the capability for larger file-systems on FreeBSD with more files and other increased upper-limits now that there is the switch to 64-bit.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
FreeBSD Made Progress In Q1'2017 On Linuxulator, Nearly 30k Ports
Radeon DRM Driver For DragonFlyBSD Sees Big Update
FreeNAS 11.0 Release Candidate Up For Testing
TrueOS 20170424 Stable Update
Lumina Desktop Gets Its Own Media Player
Lumina Desktop Environment 1.3 Preparing For Release
Popular News
Chrome OS Is Working To Remove The Last Of Its X11 Dependencies
TFS File-System Still Aiming To Compete With ZFS, Written In Rust
Benchmarks: PostgreSQL 10 Performance Is Looking Good
Mono 5.0 Rolls Out With Roslyn C# Compiler, Concurrent Garbage Collection
Glibc / GNU Toolchain Dropping Google NaCl Support
Thunderbolt To Be Offered As A Royalty-Free Industry Specification