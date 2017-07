FreeBSD 11.1 is now available as the first point release to FreeBSD 11 FreeBSD 11.1 updates its LLVM/Clang compiler stack to v4.0, updates many software packages, adds the zfsbootcfg ZFS configuration utility, ZFS now stores compressed data in a cache, a efivar utility has been added to manage UEFI variables, support for Microsoft Hyper-V Gen2, and many other changes.More details on the changes that made it to FreeBSD 11.1 can be found via the release announcement at FreeBSD.org