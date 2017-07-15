FreeBSD 11.1 RC3 Released As The Final Build Is Near
FreeBSD 11.1 remains on track for releasing later this month.

FreeBSD 11.1 RC3 is available this weekend as what should be the final release candidate for this minor update to FreeBSD 11. Changes found in FreeBSD 11.1 RC3 include adding deprecation notices to gdb/kgdb/sicontrol/wlconfig and other drivers that will be removed in FreeBSD 12.0, Capsicum support in the Bhyve virtualization code, and various other fixes and clean-ups.

The official release announcement for FreeBSD 11.1 RC3 can be read on FreeBSD-Stable.

FreeBSD 11.1 is expected to be officially released around 26 July.
