FreeBSD 11.1 RC2 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 8 July 2017 at 10:42 PM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
FreeBSD developers have announced the second release candidate of the upcoming FreeBSD 11.1.

FreeBSD 11.1 changes since the previous release candidate include VM subsystem fixes, a gpart issue with systems using an SD card as the primary driver, some network fixes, the ena driver has been added, and various other fixes/alterations.

The FreeBSD 11.1 RC2 release announcement can be read on the freebsd-stable list.

As outlined in our earlier article on FreeBSD 11.1, "FreeBSD 11.1 overall is bringing several security improvements, LLD has been enabled by default on ARM64, ZFS improvements, LLVM/Clang 4.0 is the latest version for its default compiler, several new device drivers, Allwinner A13 board support, and much more."

FreeBSD 11.1 is currently pegged for release by the end of the month.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
FreeBSD 11.1 Release Candidate 1
Lumina 1.3 Desktop Environment Released
FreeBSD 11.1 Beta 3
FreeNAS 11.0 Released
FreeBSD 11.1 Beta Now Available
NetBSD 8.0 Is Approaching Release With USB 3.0 Support
Popular News
What Excites Me The Most About The Linux 4.12 Kernel
Some Of What You Can Look Forward To With Linux 4.13
Steam Linux Usage Saw A Notable Decline For June 2017
Linux 4.12 Kernel Released
Valve Begins Working On OpenGL External Objects Support For Mesa
Mesa 17.1.4 Released