FreeBSD developers have announced the second release candidate of the upcoming FreeBSD 11.1.
FreeBSD 11.1 changes since the previous release candidate include VM subsystem fixes, a gpart issue with systems using an SD card as the primary driver, some network fixes, the ena driver has been added, and various other fixes/alterations.
The FreeBSD 11.1 RC2 release announcement can be read on the freebsd-stable list.
As outlined in our earlier article on FreeBSD 11.1, "FreeBSD 11.1 overall is bringing several security improvements, LLD has been enabled by default on ARM64, ZFS improvements, LLVM/Clang 4.0 is the latest version for its default compiler, several new device drivers, Allwinner A13 board support, and much more."
FreeBSD 11.1 is currently pegged for release by the end of the month.
