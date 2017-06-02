The first release candidate for FreeBSD 11.1 is now available for testing.
FreeBSD 11.1 RC1 shipped this morning with build toolchain fixes, NTPD leap-seconds file added, VM subsystem fixes, memory leak fixes, and other changes.
FreeBSD 11.1 overall is bringing several security improvements, LLD has been enabled by default on ARM64, ZFS improvements, LLVM/Clang 4.0 is the latest version for its default compiler, several new device drivers, Allwinner A13 board support, and much more.
Download details on more for FreeBSD 11.1 RC1 via the mailing list. The release notes provide a look at the changes overall for FreeBSD 11.1. This updated FreeBSD operating system release is due to be out by the end of July.
