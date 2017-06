The third beta for the upcoming FreeBSD 11.1 is available for testing this weekend.Changed since last week's beta two have been an update to the bsdinstall utility to use a consistent EFI partition configuration across all supported platforms, a fix for a system panic when booting a single CPU system, an Ethernet problem, some updated driver firmware, an infinite loop fix for the patch utility, and more.Additional details on FreeBSD 11.1 Beta 3 can be found from FreeBSD.org